Karen S. Fahl
Oct. 26, 1947 — May 13, 2021
Karen Sue Fahl, 73, of Ogema, passed away on Thursday, May 13 at Aspirus Medford Hospital. Karen was born on Oct. 26, 1947 in Milwaukee, WI the daughter of Elroy and Doretta (nee Millhouse) Klug. She graduated from Milwaukee Lutheran High School. Karen married Victor John Fahl on September 13, 1969. She was a homemaker and worked as a receptionist and then insurance agent. She was active with the LWML ladies group at Trinity Lutheran Church in Prentice. Karen loved playing cards, doing word and logic puzzles, spending time with the grandkids and collecting snowmen.
She is survived by her husband Victor Fahl and by children Jeffrey Fahl, Jennifer (Jody) Moore, Jonathan Fahl, Jessica (Jim) McKittrick and Jason (Sadie) Fahl and by grandchildren Paige and Kendra Moore, Brooke, Kayla and Riley Gillett and Lily and Logan McKittrick and Lexi and Adam Fahl.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents Elroy and Doretta Klug and by various Aunts and Uncles.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 19 from 4-6 p.m. at the Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home in Prentice, WI. Funeral Services will be on Thursday, May 20 at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Prentice with a visitation at the church from 10 a.m. till time of service. Burial will take place at Leavitt Creek Cemetery in Ogema.
Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be shared at heindlfuneralhome.com
