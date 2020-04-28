June French

June 29, 1930 - April 25, 2020
June (Johnson) French, 89, went to her heavenly home on April 25, 2020 at Aspirus Pleasant View Nursing Home.
June was born on June 29, 1930 to Arthur and Ruth Johnson in Phillips. After graduating Phillips High School, she went to California to attend Bible College. She returned to Phillips and worked as the secretary at the high school, Marquip, Surety Abstract, and then retired after serving as Price County treasurer. In her free time, she was an avid Master Gardener, transforming her yard into a gardener's sanctuary. She devoted her time to Northwoods Players and turned her passion for the arts into a talented artist.
She is survived by two children: Jeanine (Robert) Philippon, and John Terry; by three grandchildren: Neil, Rachelle, and Casey; by three great-grandchildren: Ruby June, Cooper, and Elinor; by two sisters: Betty Pierrard, and Ruth (Bob) Koester; and brother, Charles (Virginia) Johnson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, by two sisters, and by three brothers.
A private celebration of June's life is pending.
