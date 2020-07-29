June 20, 1936 - July 19, 2020
June A. Kalinich, 84, of Phillips, passed away peacefully at her home July 19, 2020. June was born June 20, 1936, in Iron Mountain, Michigan, a daughter to Stephen and Jane Osieczonek.
June moved to Milwaukee where she met her husband, Wallace. Together they had one son, Wallace S. Kalinich. June worked with her husband at Continental Can Co. where she was a Quality Inspector. After many years of service, they retired and moved to Phillips with their family. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, crocheting, and doing volunteer work.
She is survived by her son, Wallace, of Phillips; sister, Virginia Ackerman of Evanston, Wyoming; nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.
June is preceded in death by her husband; parents; and 12 brothers and sisters.
Per June’s wishes, the family will not be holding services. Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family.
