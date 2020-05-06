Dec. 26, 1921 - April 30, 2020
Julia Gundersgaard, age 98, died April 30, 2020, at the Waterford of Park Falls, where she had made her home for the last six and a half years. Julia was born on Dec. 26, 1921 in Park Falls, to Laura and John Hilgart. She graduated from St. Anthony’s School and Lincoln High School, then completed a business management program in Milwaukee before returning to Park Falls. She married Ted Gundersgaard in 1946, and managed his business, Ted’s Trucking, while raising her family, volunteering at St. Anthony’s, and participating in many local organizations. She also worked for over 20 years at the Flambeau Medical Center, where she was a compassionate caregiver. She was an accomplished knitter, loved to sing and dance, and was devoted to her family.
Julia is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ted; her brothers: Benedict, Jon, Jim, and Elmer; and her sisters: Margaret Kundinger, Helen Belland, and Clara Donner.
She is survived by her daughters: Jane (Jim) Wolfe of Weston, and Ginger (Sigfredo) Rodriguez of Whiting, Indiana; her son: Jon (Carlene) of Santa Cruz, California; five grandchildren: Jeff (Margaret) Wolfe of Park Falls, Jeri Wolfe of Madison, Alyssa Rodriguez of Whiting, Indiana, Brett Rodriguez of Reno, Nevada, and Tarra Gundersgaard of Santa Cruz, California; and four great-grandchildren, in addition to much-loved nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Birch Street Funeral Service (www.birchstreetfuneralservice.com) is assisting the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.