Judy Kucaba

Aug. 17, 1954 - Dec. 25, 2020

Judy Kucaba, 66, of Kennan, passed away on Dec. 25, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Marshfield. She was born Aug. 17, 1954, to Russell and Margaret (Rossman) Jones.

She grew up in Kennan and graduated from Phillips High School in 1972. In 1977, she married Ronald Kucaba. They had one daughter and would later divorce. Over the years Judy worked at Plastics, Plating, and Phillips Sew & Assembly. In 2006, she received a degree in Early Childhood Education from WITC in New Richmond. She enjoyed reading, doing crossword puzzles, watching the Food Network, and playing with her great nieces and nephews.

Judy is survived by her daughter, Marissa (Chad) Gezella; her sister, Nancy Marshall; her brother, Lee (Brenda) Jones; her best friend of over forty years, LuAnn (Roy) Gilge; and several other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Shirley Brown; and her brother, Daniel Jones.

A celebration of Judy’s life will be held later this year.

The family would especially like to thank the staff at Aspirus Kidney Care in Medford and the Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home in Phillips.

