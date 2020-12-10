Judy A. Richter
April 1, 1943 - Dec. 2, 2020
Judy Ann Richter (nee Tesch) passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Dec. 2, 2020.
Judy was born on April 1, 1943, in Park Falls to Howard and Adalia (Tank) Tesch. Her early life and schooling were in Butternut. Following her graduation from Butternut School, she enlisted in the United States Army where she was a nurse during the Vietnam War era. Following her military service, she raised her family and made her career first at Besse Forest Products and then the USDA Forest Service, where she retired from in 2006.
Judy is survived by her children: Kathryn (Bill) Ernst, Lori (John) Ernst, and Tracy (Ben) Weinberger; her daughter-in-law Deborah (the late Mark W.) Richter; her grandchildren: Bethany and Tom Ernst, Danielle, Kaity, and Christian Ernst, Mark E. and Diana Richter, and Kayden Gawlitta. She is further survived by her five sisters: Betty Wittling, Sally Pickett, Helen Tank, Evelyn Kerfoot, and Charlotte Tesch; her three brothers: Alvin, Myles (Butch), and Howard Tesch; and many other nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her son Mark W. Richter, her grandson Dominic Richter, and her siblings: Frank Tesch, Mary Altman, and Carol Cheeseman.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Butternut Union Cemetery with Reverend Kenneth Lahners officiating. Military honors under the auspices of the American Legion Post 272, Thaddeus K. Zyk.
The family wishes to thank Inclusa, Flambeau Home Health and Hospice, and Birch Street Funeral Home for their care, assistance, guidance, and support.
Birch Street Funeral Service (www.birchstreetfuneralservice.com) is assisting the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.