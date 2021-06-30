Joyce R. Zolmierski
March 22, 1942 — June 24, 2021
Joyce R. Zolmierski, age 79, of Prentice, WI, passed away on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at her home under the care of her family and Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc. Joyce was born in West Bend, WI, on March 22, 1942, to the late Elroy and Anna (Ohmann) Lemcke.
Joyce attended the Newburg Grade School and later the West Bend High School. She was married to Robert Oelhafen on June 4, 1960, and lovingly raised their five children. They divorced in 1974. Joyce was married to Alvin Zolmierski on November 2, 1976; he passed away on July 5, 1981. She worked at the West Bend Company for eight years and was employed at Phillips Plastics for some time. She loved the social aspect of working as a bartender and cook for several years. Joyce enjoyed camping, fishing, and going to the Hodag Country Musical Festival where a great highlight for her was meeting Neal McCoy. Joyce cherished her family and looked forward to their many gatherings. Her spunky, feisty, personality will be missed by all who knew her.
Survivors include her two sons, Terry Oelhafen, of Ogema, WI, and Timmy (Betty) Oelhafen, of Brantwood, WI; two daughters, Annette (Ricky) Click, of Kendallville, IN, and Tammy (Peter) Poncek, of Westboro, WI; four sisters, Mary Ann Buckley, of West Bend, Lois Lemcke, of Colby, WI, Debra Pittman, of Rib Lake, WI, and Cheri (Brad) Marquardt, of Prentice, WI.
Joyce “Gigi” is further survived by 10 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elroy and Anna; her second husband, Alvin; her daughter, Lisa Poncek; and her brothers-in-law, Daryl Pittman, and Pete Buckley.
A Celebration of Life for Joyce Zolmierski will be held on July 17, 2021, at her residence at 631 Bridge Street in Prentice, beginning at 1:00 PM. Generations Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. View Joyce’s obituary and leave online condolences at generationsfuneral.com.
