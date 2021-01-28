Joyce A. Flater
Sept. 30, 1931 - Jan. 20, 2021
Joyce A. Flater, age 89, of Minocqua, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at Howard Young Medical Center in Woodruff. She was born on Sept. 30, 1931, in Oshkosh, the daughter of George and Ella (nee Wesenberg) Marx.
Joyce married Orville E. Flater on Sept. 3, 1949, in Oshkosh; they were married for 68 years before Orville preceded Joyce in death on Dec. 28, 2017. Joyce worked for Harley Davidson for over 20 plus years. She enjoyed reading, playing with her grand dogs, gardening, hummingbirds, talking on the phone with family and friends and most recently watching the albino deer and her three fawns.
Joyce is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Orville; one sister and three brothers. She is survived by her son, Edwin of Fairbanks, Alaska; daughter, Tina (Bill) Shulfer of Minocqua; grandchildren: Seth Flater of Fairbanks, Kari Vis of Oshkosh and Kelley Wagner of Sussex; and five great-grandchildren. Joyce is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews and a sister-in-law, Tootie (Dalores) Rhode of Oshkosh.
Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Bolger Cremation & Funeral Services is assisting the family,www.bolgerfuneral.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.