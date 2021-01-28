Joyce A. Flater

Sept. 30, 1931 - Jan. 20, 2021

Joyce A. Flater, age 89, of Minocqua, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at Howard Young Medical Center in Woodruff. She was born on Sept. 30, 1931, in Oshkosh, the daughter of George and Ella (nee Wesenberg) Marx.

Joyce married Orville E. Flater on Sept. 3, 1949, in Oshkosh; they were married for 68 years before Orville preceded Joyce in death on Dec. 28, 2017. Joyce worked for Harley Davidson for over 20 plus years. She enjoyed reading, playing with her grand dogs, gardening, hummingbirds, talking on the phone with family and friends and most recently watching the albino deer and her three fawns.

Joyce is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Orville; one sister and three brothers. She is survived by her son, Edwin of Fairbanks, Alaska; daughter, Tina (Bill) Shulfer of Minocqua; grandchildren: Seth Flater of Fairbanks, Kari Vis of Oshkosh and Kelley Wagner of Sussex; and five great-grandchildren. Joyce is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews and a sister-in-law, Tootie (Dalores) Rhode of Oshkosh.

Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Bolger Cremation & Funeral Services is assisting the family,www.bolgerfuneral.com.

