Joseph S. Janos
June 28, 1931 - Nov. 24, 2020
It has been said that a person's most beautiful and meaningful asset is not a head full of knowledge, but a heart full of love, an ear ready to listen, and a hand willing to help others.
There is one less such dear heart and ever present smile, since on Nov. 24, 2020, Joe S. Janos, Joey fell asleep in death.
Joe began his beautiful life on June 28, 1931, after his twin sister Irene J. Janos (now Fleming) in Chicago, Illinois. Their proud parents were Joseph A. Janos and Justina J. Janos (nee Uhlarik) who eventually moved to the Northwoods.
Due to developmental challenges, as well as a childhood accident, Joe never had what one would in a conventional sense call a head full of knowledge, but he more than compensated for this with his heart full of love.
As a small child, Joe lived with his parents and sister at their farm below Solberg Lake Dam on Squaw Creek in Worcester. There he attended Squaw Creek School. During the years of World War II, his family relocated to Cicero, Illinois, where he was educated one-on-one at a Catholic school to learn basics and practical living. Later, Joe loved working alongside his parents on their farm between Fifield and Phillips in Wisconsin. He was always willing to lend a helping hand with his kind care for their animals including cats, dogs, cows, pigs, chickens, and mink; diligent efforts in planting and harvesting crops; and hard work in making firewood, cutting pulp, and collecting boughs. Joe endured the loss of his mother in 1988, and continued to live with his father Joseph Janos on their wooded property south of Fifield until the elder Joe's death in 1999.
After the loss of his father, Joe moved to reside with and had the care of his sister Irene Fleming, her husband Ron Fleming, and their son, Joe's nephew, Terry Fleming, at their farm in Fifield. Throughout his life, Joe was an avid fan of polka music. Joe learned early to appreciate nature and always enjoyed riding his four-wheeler through the woods on the family property. Ever kind-hearted, Joe collected pop tops for the Ronald McDonald House for as long as he was able. A good neighbor with a ready smile, Joe always liked riding around to see what was new and visiting various friends and neighbors.
Through the years, Joe made good use of his ears that were always ready to listen. He could tell you going back several generations, who was related to who in the area, and tell you where their farms were, as well as what family had owned them prior.
Living with his sister and family, Joe continued to be a hard worker and enjoyed caring for the barn cats and chickens. These animals though shy with others, sensed his big heart and would enjoy strokes from his large kind hands.
In 2017, changes in his health care needs made it necessary for Joe to move to the Aspirus Pleasant View Nursing Home, in Phillips. At this nursing facility, Joe had many friends among the conscientious staff and his fellow residents. Joe's family deeply appreciates the good quality care he received there. Many caregivers were there for Joey throughout the years, and sincere thanks and condolences go out to these special women.
Joe's heart full of love, listening ears and helpful hands touched too many to list fully. He will be deeply missed. His survivors include: his sister Irene (Ron) Fleming of Fifield, nephews Terry and Ted (Therese) Fleming of Fifield, great-nieces Rachel (Connor) Livingston of Butternut, and Mari (Jeff) Rominske of Phillips. Joe is also survived by dear cousins both in the area and in other states, and his younger name-buddy Joe Janas and the Wally and Anna Janas family.
A funeral service was held on Nov. 30 at the St. Francis Church in Fifield. Burial followed at Forest Home Cemetery in Fifield. The family also appreciates the assistance of Birch Street Funeral Home in caring for arrangements.
In lieu of money or flowers, please give to the Ronald McDonald House as Joe would have liked.
