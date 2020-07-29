Jon Gundersgaard

April 7, 1948 - May 25, 2020

Scotts Valley resident, Jon Gundersgaard, 72, died on May 25,2020. With family by his side, and the wonderful support of Hospice, he died peacefully at his family cottage in Aptos, California.

Jon Gundersgaard was born in Park Falls on April 7, 1948. After graduating from Lincoln High School, Jon spent over a year at UW-Eau Claire, and then left for sunny California where he earned his BA in History from San Diego State University, and his MA in History from San Jose State University. Jon married Carlene Gundersgaard in 1974 and they raised one daughter, Tarra Jane Gundersgaard. At the young age of 35, Jon was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis and bravely lived with its effects throughout his adult life. He worked full time in Human Resources and Recruitment for 30 years, retiring from Seagate Technology in Scotts Valley in 2016.

Jon is survived by his daughter Tarra, and wife Carlene. He is also survived by two sisters: Jane Wolfe and Ginger Rodriguez; his two nephews: Jeff Wolfe and Brett Rodriguez; as well as two nieces: Jeri Wolfe and Alyssa Rodriguez. In memory of Jon Gundersgaard, please send all donations to the National MS Society.

A virtual memorial service was held with his immediate family in June 2020, and a local memorial at sea service for family and close friends will be held sometime in August when the service can be safely held. Invited guests will be notified when a firm date is set.

