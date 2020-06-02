May 24, 2020
John N. Heizler, 92, Winter, died on May 24, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his family. John was born in Chicago, Illinois, to John Sr. and Martha (Vojtech) Heizler. He married Constance Eitel on April 3, 1954, and together they had one son, Mark.
John was an avid fisherman and hunter. In 1971, he purchased Heizler’s Flambeau Forest Campground from his parents who had owned it since 1944. He enjoyed being outdoors and living by the lake. John was a member of the First Baptist Church in Phillips.
He is survived by his wife, Connie; son, Mark (Donna); granddaughters: Krista Everson and Karen Mattes; grandson, Mark A. Heizler; and five great-grandchildren: Landon, Lillian, Madelyn, Ella, and Jack.
John is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Art Heizler; and nephew, Arthur “Arty” Heizler, Jr.
Due to COVID-19, the family is not planning a service at this time. Please check heindlfuneralhome.com for updated information on a memorial service.
