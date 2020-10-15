John M. Esterholm
July 23, 1941 - Oct. 11, 2020
John M. Esterholm, 79, Prentice, went to his eternal resting place on Oct. 11, 2020. John was born July 23, 1941, in Prentice to Gunnard and Elnora (Wilund) Esterholm.
John was a skilled plumber. He installed, repaired, and maintained furnaces at all times of night or day. In his later years, he began an air duct cleaning business.
He loved motorcycling and rode more than 3,000 miles a summer, attending country-western music festivals, golfing, and hunting. He was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus 4th Degree Patrick Donlin Assembly 1205 and the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. John was a firefighter with the Prentice Fire Department and received recognition from the Schlitz Brewing Company for his selfless service.
John is survived by his wife, Janet; children: Julie, Rick (Peggy), Stacy, Daniel (Kathy) Gerard, and Donald Gerard; siblings: Jane (Don) Baker, Jim (Kay), Jerry (Heidi); son-in-law, Todd Baker; many loved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his daughter, Pamela Baker; parents; and sister, Janet Fusak.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 935 Town St, Prentice, WI 54556, with Father Lourdu officiating. Visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home, 761 South St, Prentice, WI 54556. Burial will be in Prentice Cemetery following Mass.
