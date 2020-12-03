John G. Westphal
Aug. 12, 1952 - Nov. 25, 2020
John Gary Westphal, age 68, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield. He was born Aug. 12, 1952, in Eisenstein to Edward and Hermina (Woody) Westphal. His early schooling was at St. Anthony’s and Park Falls High School, graduating in 1970 before attending Stout State University. At Stout he met Julie Nackers and they were married on Sept. 11, 1976. During his time in Menomonie he was a roofer by trade. After relocating back to Park Falls, John worked at Flambeau Paper and North End Heavy Duty before finishing his working career at Marquip Ward United, retiring in 2016. Throughout his life, he loved deer and bird hunting, taking joy in the hunt itself. John lived in the belief of leaving an area better than he found it and instilled in his family a great respect for nature. He was just as happy to come home with a bag full of trash as a bag full of birds. John loved the freedom that retirement afforded him and enjoyed traveling with Julie. Together they explored all the country had to offer with having only six states left to visit. John rarely missed a Packer, Badger, Bucks or Brewer game and also enjoyed reading and trap shooting. Most importantly, his love for his wife, children and grandchildren was unbounded and he relished every moment with each of them, marveling on each one’s uniqueness and accomplishments. His words of wisdom to all were to never shy away from exerting effort to always do the right thing.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Julie; his three children: Kelly (Brian) Vanden Heuvel of Kimberly, Kristofer (Rachel) Westphal of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Jeremy (Sophie) Westphal of Poulsbo, Washington; his nine grandchildren: Ryan and Kevin Vanden Heuvel, Keri (Jordan) Thut, Gretchen, Joshua, Hannah Westphal, Eloise, Matthieu, and Logan Westphal; his siblings: Edward (Jerry) Westphal of Park Falls, Theresa Mechler of Fort Atkinson, and Cindy (Gary) Christian of Park Falls; brothers- and sisters-in-law: Tom (Lisa) Nackers, Jill (Gary) Delaruelle, Terry (Cathy) Nackers, Scott Nackers, Lynn (Doug) LaRock, Connie (Drake) Hynes, numerous nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, mother and father in law, Monica and Roland Nackers, brothers in law Michael Mechler and Richard Nackers.
A celebration of his life will be held when our world is a safer place for his family and friends.
Birch Street Funeral Service (www.birchstreetfuneralservice.com) is assisting the family.
