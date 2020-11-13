John F. Channing
Jan. 7, 1941 - Oct. 26, 2020
John F. Channing, 79, of Ogema, passed away on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Aspirus Medford Hospital. John was born on Jan. 7, 1941, to Benjamin and Gladys (Lean) Channing.
John married Jeanette “Judy” Graham on Sept. 6, 1975, and they built a life together in Ogema. He enjoyed fishing and camping, working for the Ogema Telephone Company for 35 years until his retirement, and spending time with his family. John was a volunteer fireman in Ogema for several years. He loved his retirement with his wife and his dogs, Felix and Jackie.
Survivors include his wife, Judy; children: Michael Channing, Melissa (Dave) Green, Glen Channing, Johnette (Erik) Place, Lucinda (Marvin) Herrin, and James Channing; grandchildren: Ericka (Ty) Robinson, Megan Dixon, Jessica Peterson, Zapharia Channing, Hunter Channing, Max Vasek, Nikki Herrin, Laeton Herrin, Hannah Herrin, Jackson Herrin, Madelyn Place, and Cooper Place; great-grandchildren: Willow, Holden, and Roman; and brother, Douglas Channing.
He is preceded in death by his daughter, Allie Channing; parents; and brother, Donald Channing.
A celebration of life was held at Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home on Oct. 29, 2020. Burial was in Hillside Cemetery, Ogema.
