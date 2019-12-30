April 25, 1966 - Dec. 27, 2019
John F. Case Jr., age 53, of Park Falls died unexpectedly on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at his home. He was born on April 25, 1966 in Park Falls, the son of John Sr. and Marilyn (Schock) Case. He spent the early years of his life in Glidden and Butternut surrounded by his brothers and sisters — camping, fishing, and hunting. After his schooling he proudly entered the Army National Guard and served for ten years. John was the proud father of four children, who he had with his former wife, Liz Case. On July 14, 2014, he married Joanna Marie Campbell-Korzinek in a backyard ceremony. He worked as a cook at Liebelt’s Supper Club before working for Stueber’s Beverage and Marquip-BW Paper Systems where he was currently employed. John was a dedicated and hard-working man, a loving father, husband, grandfather, and son. One of John’s favorite sayings was: “You’re required to grow old but growing up is optional.” His family and making people laugh was his number one priority. John was always known for his silly antics and playful demeanor. When his family was around, you would always find him playing and joking with everyone– he truly was a kid at heart. He had a deep love of sports, especially the Minnesota Vikings, the Milwaukee Brewers and Bucks. He was full of life and it wouldn’t be surprising if you saw him singing and dancing to classic country music, especially his favorite, Johnny Cash. His unconditional love and support will truly be missed.
He is survived by his wife, Joanna Marie of Park Falls; his mother, Marilyn Sellers of Park Falls; four children: Crystal (Dan) Meyer of Superior, John (Ally Cross) Case of Madison, Kayla Case of Avoca, and Britney (Wayne Schnautz) Case of Park Falls; three step-children: Amanda Korzinek of Tomahawk, Jason Lemke of Minocqua, and Kevin Lemke of Texas; nine adored grandchildren: Audrina Damrow, Natalie, and Ethan Meyer, Dalia Schnautz, Ivan Case, Zoe Revak, and Audrey, Bryce, and Haylee Korzinek; four brothers and sisters: Richard Case of Sturgeon Bay, Sandy (Gary) Dalton of Round Rock, Texas, Mike Case of Butternut, and Shari (Scott Herbst) Case of Prior Lake, Minnesota; his mother-in-law, Diana Behling of Harshaw;
and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father John F. Case Sr.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at the Novitzke-Birch Street Funeral Service Chapel in Park Falls. Deacon Bob Schienebeck will officiate.
A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Friday from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service.
Burial will take place in the spring at Most Precious Blood Cemetery in Glidden.
Novitzke-Birch Street Funeral Service is assisting the family.
