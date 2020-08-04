July 11, 1940 - July 28, 2020
John E. Vlach, 80, of Phillips, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on July 28, 2020, at his daughter’s residence in Park Falls. John was born July 11, 1940, in Phillips, a son to Francis and Jenny (Novak) Vlach.
John attended schools in Phillips, and after graduation, he joined the United States Navy. After his service, he traveled with the Tip Top Carnival around northern Wisconsin where he met the love of his life, Pat. They relocated to Illinois where he drove bus and they worked together at Danly Machine Company in Cicero where he would retire from. Moving back to Phillips, he worked various jobs while being active in the community as a faithful member of St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church, the Moose Lodge 2661, the Knights of Columbus, golf league, an alderman for the City of Phillips, and a supervisor on the county board.
He is survived by his wife of 50 and a half years, Pat, of Phillips; children: Danita (Kurt) of Park Falls, Donald (Judy) with special child, Brianna of Rochester, Illinois, Geri (Ed) Arsenault, of Rochester, Illinois; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; siblings: Joe, Bob, Bill, Tony, Barbara, and Irma; and other loved family members.
John is preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Jim, Frank, and Agnes Dumann.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church, 655 S Lake Avenue, Phillips, with a public visitation held at Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home, 304 N. Avon Avenue, Phillips, from 9-10:30 a.m. Burial will take place in Lakeside Cemetery, Phillips.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.