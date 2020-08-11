John D. Slack

Aug. 31, 1939 - Aug. 5, 2020
John David Slack, father, husband, brother, grandfather, uncle, friend and gentle and generous soul of Park Falls, passed away at home on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at the age of 80 in Park Falls.
John is survived by daughters: Annelies (Howard) White of Eau Claire, and Gretchen (Cale) Jackson of Darlington; and one grandson, Reagan Jackson. John is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rosemary Slack, and sister, Ruth Boushon of Park Falls.
John was born on Aug. 31, 1939, in Park Falls to the late Ivan and Lucille Slack. He attended Park Falls High School and graduated in 1957. In 1965, he married his wife of 55 years, Rosemary Borgen. John had numerous passions and career paths in life. He started his career working at Flambeau Paper Company and from there, purchased Forest Converters Saw Mill and Price County Lumber Company. John loved steam locomotives, to the point he purchased one and started a business entitled Lake States Steam Transportation, which included a steam engine and numerous diner cars in order to provide steam engine dining excursions in Wisconsin. After a few years, that business was sold and his steam engine, Number 18, currently runs in the Grand Canyon area. He started making maple syrup when he was in high school and what started out as a hobby developed into a thriving business. At one time, John and his “crew” put in over 10,000 taps per season. The bulk of the business was sold a few years ago and John and Rosie continued to sell maple syrup in their store on their property and throughout Northern Wisconsin. Northern Wisconsin Maid Sugarbush continued to grow and prosper until the death of Rosemary in March of 2020. John and his family always had a house full of pets, mainly cats and dogs, which he loved dearly. He loved to spend his time cutting wood, making furniture, picking berries, listening to Mozart and polka music, playing with his cats and watching anything about World War II or baseball on TV. He enjoyed spending time with his friends, drinking coffee at various restaurants in Park Falls throughout the years. John attended First Congregational Church of Park Falls throughout his entire lifetime. John and his kind spirit will be deeply missed
A memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at First Congregational Church of Park Falls, with a visitation starting at 9 a.m. that morning at the same location. Interment for both John and Rosemary to follow at Forest Home Cemetery in Fifield. Reverend Donald Quigley will officiate. Condolences may be offered online birchstreetfuneralservice.com or sent to John and Rosemary’s home address, where they will be forwarded to the family. Flowers or a memorial gift may be offered at the church on the day of the service.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.