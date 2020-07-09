July 5, 2020

John C. Nelson of Sussex, formerly of Park Falls, passed away peacefully on July 5, 2020, at the age of 83 years.

He was the beloved husband of the late Helen (nee Schmidtke). He was preceded in death by his parents, Stella and John Nelson. He was the loving dad of John K. (Mary) Nelson; the very proud grandpa of Abby and Jacob; dear brother of Jean (Gerald) Perkovich of Chippewa Falls; and is further survived by other relatives and many friends.

Committal services for John and Helen will be held on 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 11 at Nola Cemetery in Park Falls. John was a longtime member of the Masonic Lodge and the Order of the Eastern Star.

