John A. Gallus

June 21, 1939 - Aug. 6, 2020
John Alexander Gallus, 81, passed away on Aug. 6, 2020, at his home in Phillips.
John was born in Ashland to Alexander and Lillian Elizabeth (McLarney) Gallus on June 21, 1939. He married Lynne K Eddingsaas on June 25, 1960, in Milwaukee. John was a father to Mark and Kevin and a brother to Anna Mae, Thomas William Kaye, Dorothy Jean, Lillian, and Marjorie Eileen. John is a grandfather to Dalton and Dylan.
He worked as a welder at Wisconsin Milwaukee Railroad, Allis Chalmers, GM, Milwaukee Crain and lead maintenance worker at Oak Creek Power Plant. He served in the Airforce National Guards. John bought Stoney Point Bar of Phillips, where he was a well known member of society and ran it for over 30 years with Lynne.
John is preceded in death by his wife, Lynne; and his parents.
John is survived by his two sons; Mark (Diana) Gallus and Kevin (Mary Ann) Gallus; and two grandsons, Dalton and Dylan.
Inurnment will take place in Lakeside Cemetery.
