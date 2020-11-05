Jody L. Bichrt
July 31, 1963 - Sept. 26, 2020
Jody Lynne Bichrt died at her home in Bayport, Minnesota, on Sept. 26, 2020. Jody was born July 31, 1963, in Ladysmith, the youngest child of Edward and Glenda Bichrt. She graduated from Phillips High School. She attended Stout University where she graduated summa cum laude with a degree in Mathematics.
She married Matt Miller and together they had a son, Jake Riley Miller. They later divorced.
She was an avid seamstress and knitter. She enjoyed spending time with family, gardening, and being outdoors. What she lacked in stature, she made up for in determination.
She is survived by her son, Jake; by her mother Glenda (Larry) Sopha; by siblings Marcy (Jim) Matsick, Craig (Linda) Bichrt, Corrie (Jim) Marquette; and by a brother-in-law, Jim Robson.
She was preceded in death by her father, Edward Bichrt and her sister, Tami Robson.
No services are planned at this time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.