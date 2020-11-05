Jody L. Bichrt

July 31, 1963 - Sept. 26, 2020

Jody Lynne Bichrt died at her home in Bayport, Minnesota, on Sept. 26, 2020. Jody was born July 31, 1963, in Ladysmith, the youngest child of Edward and Glenda Bichrt. She graduated from Phillips High School. She attended Stout University where she graduated summa cum laude with a degree in Mathematics.

She married Matt Miller and together they had a son, Jake Riley Miller. They later divorced.

She was an avid seamstress and knitter. She enjoyed spending time with family, gardening, and being outdoors. What she lacked in stature, she made up for in determination.

She is survived by her son, Jake; by her mother Glenda (Larry) Sopha; by siblings Marcy (Jim) Matsick, Craig (Linda) Bichrt, Corrie (Jim) Marquette; and by a brother-in-law, Jim Robson.

She was preceded in death by her father, Edward Bichrt and her sister, Tami Robson.

No services are planned at this time.

