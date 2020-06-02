Joanne R. Loversky

Aug. 3, 1934 - May 23, 2020
Joanne Rynar Loversky passed away peacefully on May 23, 2020, in Barrington, Illinois. She was born Aug. 3, 1934, in Lugerville to John and Barbara Rynar.
Joanne was loved by many and was a star that shined a little brighter than the rest. She loved gathering people together and cooking fabulous meals. She loved a good chat over an equally good martini.
She was a good and faithful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend and we will miss her. Joanne is survived by her husband of 62 years, Donald, as well as her daughters, Elise Loversky and Jill Loversky Baloun and her husband Jim; her three much loved grandchildren; her grand-daughter, Lauren Baloun Krumholz, her husband Matt and their daughter, Joanne’s precious great-granddaughter, Lily; her grandsons: Matthew and Luke Baloun; her sisters: Rita Rynar Warren and Carole Rynar Hoge and her husband Tom; her three sassy nieces: Stephanie, Heather and Rebecca; and her nephew, Rob — she loved us all. That is our legacy.
Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home, located at 304 North Avon Avenue in Phillips.
Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church with burial to follow immediately at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to: St. Vincent De Paul Food Pantry, 135 S. Avon Ave. Phillips, WI 54555.
