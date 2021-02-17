Joan B. Bamberg
July 6, 1944 - Jan. 28, 2021
Joan Bernadette Bamberg passed away on Jan. 28, 2021, at the age of 76. After a long stay in the hospital she was able to return home to spend her remaining days with her family. Joan was born on July 6, 1944, to the late Allen and Bernice “Bee” McFadyen in Chicago, Illinois, living her childhood years in Phillips.
She married Richard Allen Bamberg of Chicago, Illinois, on Oct. 17, 1964, in Phillips and together they raised four children, first in the Chicago suburbs and then in their Plover home.
Joan is survived by her brothers: Ronald Theese and Robert (Lynn) McFadyen; children: Steve (Lori) Bamberg of Lake Villa, Illinois, Cindy (Ron) Spanbauer of Forney, Texas, Becky (Mark) Flees of Weston, and Patty (Adam) Johnson of Plover; 11 grandchildren: Matt (Savannah), Danny, Johnny Bamberg, Chris, Danielle, Zach Spanbauer, Nick Bamberg, Braeden and Paige Flees, and Lily and Ava Johnson; great-grandchild, Noah Bamberg; and her long-haired Chihuahua puppies, Sammie Girl and Baby.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, James McFadyen; sisters: Jackie Rola and Geraldine Makowski; sister-in-law Billy Theese; and brother-in-law, Frank Frola.
Joan was the “Mom” of Dad’s Computers trivia team. She took great care of her trivia family and loved all of them. She made most of the team’s meals and treats and loved riding around, looking for Trivia Stone clues. Her trivia team family was always there to help when Joan and Rick needed anything.
After staying home and raising her family, Joan rejoined the workforce and retired from Herrschners after 20 years. She enjoyed working in customer service. Joan loved talking to people all over the country. Joan made many friendships at Herrschners. She always looked forward to all of the post-retirement get-togethers.
Joan loved shopping and cheering on the Green Bay Packers. She saw beauty in many things, which led to her collection of angel figurines, Snow babies, apple decorations for her apple-themed kitchen, and her beautiful Precious Moments collection. Most of all, she cherished spending time with her family.
Christmas was her favorite time of the year and thankfully this past one was extremely special since she was able to spend it with her children and grandchildren. Her family will always cherish all their wonderful memories with her. In fact anyone who knew Joan will always hold dear the blessings, joy, and loving memories of a very special person.
Joan’s family would like to send heartfelt thanks to Ascension Home Health and Ascension Hospice for all of their help and support.
For those who may prefer to donate in lieu of flowers, please send them to Compassus Living Foundation in Joan’s memory at https://compassuslivingfoundation.org Please mention Ascension Hospice of Plover for the Compassus location.
A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, July 3, at Iverson Park in Stevens Point.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.