Jerome L. Schickert, Jr.
Dec. 27, 1941 - Jan. 24, 2021
Jerome “Jerry” L. Schickert, Jr., 79, of Phillips, passed away on Jan. 24, 2021, at Aspirus Pleasant View Nursing Home, with his daughters by his side. Jerry was born on Dec. 27, 1941, in West Bend to Jerome and Jeanette (Riesch) Schickert.
Jerry graduated in 1960 from West Bend High School, and afterwards, he worked at his parents’ tavern, Jerry and Jeanette’s, prior to joining the US Air Force Aug. 2, 1961, and served until 1981. He met and married Rosetta Ritger on March 17, 1966, at the Sacred Heart Church in Allenton. They later divorced. During his time in the Air Force, Jerry served in the Vietnam War, and also over in Kosovo, and South Korea. Jerry earned many awards for his service, including the Air Force Longevity Service Award with four Oak Leaf Clusters, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with one Bronze Service Star, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award with two Oak Leaf Clusters, and Air Force Good Conduct Medal with five Oak Leaf Clusters. He was stationed in Sacramento, California, until his retirement. Due to health reasons, he relocated back to Wisconsin to be closer to his daughters.
Jerry loved sports, including the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Cubs, bowling, cribbage, he loved trivia, and country western music.
He is survived by his daughters: Debbie (Jay Sanders) Wisnosky of Minocqua, and Dawn (Jim Wideman) Taylor of Ogema; granddaughter, Courtney Wisnosky; special cousin, Marian Engle; and former wife, Rosetta Rick.
Jerry is preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at the Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home, 304 N. Avon Ave, Phillips, WI, 54555, with visitation beginning at 2 p.m.
The family would like to thank the caring staff at the Aspirus Pleasant View Nursing Home for the great care given to Jerry during his time there.
