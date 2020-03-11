Jerald K. Blomberg

June 4, 1953 - March 6, 2020
Jerald Kenneth Blomberg, 66, Town of Hill, a man of integrity who loved his God, loved his wife, and loved his family, died at his home on Friday, March 6, 2020, while under the care of his family and Hope Hospice. He was born on June 4, 1953, the son of Wilbert and Mabel (Stolhammer) Blomberg.
He was a 1971 graduate of the Rib Lake High School, and attended UW-River Falls. He was married to Jennifer Wear on Sept. 8, 1973, at the Ogema Baptist Church. His work history was long and varied, he operated a dairy and beef farm, worked as a carpenter with Blomberg Builders, logged, and drove school bus for the Rib Lake School District. He was an active member of the Ogema Baptist Church, served on the Town of Hill Board, and for 15 years served on the Rib Lake School Board, serving as board president for 13 of those years. In his free time he enjoyed time with his family, attending grandchildren's sporting events, camping and hunting.
He is survived by his wife, Jennifer; by his children: Jerod (Shelley) of Rib Lake, Joelle (Craig) Scheithauer of Ogema, Jenae (Lance) Mattson of Wausau, and Billie Stevens of Tuscon, Arizona; by 10 grandchildren: Ciara, Luke, Carter, Logan, Josie, Jackson, Madilyn, Norah, Lillian, and Jonas; and by six brothers and sisters: Ronald (Cyndi) of Cypress, California, Ruthie (Blair) Watt of Marshfield, Tom (Donna) of Iron River, Peggy (Joe) Francour of Merrill, Dan (Chris) of Ogema, and Steve (Krista) of Ogema. He is preceded in death by one infant daughter, Joy, and by his parents.
Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, at the Ogema Baptist Church with Pastors Paul Van Camp and Rodney Price officiating. Interment will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in the Spring. Friends may call at the church on Saturday after 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 2 p.m. until the time of services.
The family requests that memorial gifts be sent to the "Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin" for the benefit of the "Jerry Blomberg Memorial Scholarship", which will annually provide a scholarship for a graduating senior at Rib Lake High School. Gifts can be sent to the Foundation at 500 First Street, Suite 2600, Wausau, WI 54403-or given online at cfoncw.org. Designate gifts to the "Jerry Blomberg Memorial Scholarship."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.