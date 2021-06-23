Jeffrey P. Habas

Sept. 29, 1962 — June 17, 2021

Jeffrey Paul Habas, 58, of Park Falls, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Thursday June 17, 2021. He was born on September 29, 1962, in Park Falls, the son of James and Jean (Ante) Habas. He was a lifetime resident of Park Falls. Jeff was a self-employed carpenter and took extreme pride in his work. He was an exceptionally talented man who was a self-taught painter and musician, playing guitar, harp, violin, piano, and organ. He enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening, fishing, and spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his father James Habas of Park Falls, (4)brothers and sisters: John (Doris) Habas of Mason, Cheryl (Steve) Parker of Grafton, Jerry Habas of Minneapolis, and Donna (Paul) Below of Green Bay, and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother Jean, his brothers Joseph and James, and his infant nephew Tyler.

A memorial service will be held at Birch Street Funeral Service Chapel on Thursday June 24, 2021, at 11 a.m. Deacon Chet Ball will officiate.

A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 10:00am until the hour of the service.

Interment will take place at St. Agnes Cemetery in Ashland. Birch Street Funeral Service is assisting the family. www.birchstreetfuneralservice.com

