Jeffrey L. Jens

July 11, 1954 - April 3, 2020
Jeffrey Lester Jens, 65, Town of Elk, Phillips died on Friday, April 3, 2020. He was born in Stanley on July 11, 1954. He was married to Linda Pavlowich in Manitowoc on Dec. 18, 1976. He was employed as a Coca-Cola deliveryman and then as a job scheduler by Phillips Plastics
until the time of his retirement. He was a past director of PARR, and served as a director of the Wisconsin Bowhunters Association.
He is survived by his wife, Linda; by his mother, Wanda Jens of Phillips; by three children: Jeffrey A. (Danica) of Port Isabel, Texas, Katie Jens of Iola, and Stephen (Jessaca) of Minneapolis, Minnesota; by seven grandchildren; and by three siblings: Terry (Dan) Doberstein of Rhinelander, Timothy (Waverly) of Wild Rose, and Betsy (Jon) Rasmussen of Thorp. He is preceded in death by his father, Lester; and by one infant brother, Steven.
Cremation has taken place, no services are planned at this time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.