Jeffrey L. Jens

July 11, 1954 - April 3, 2020

Jeffrey Lester Jens, 65, Town of Elk, Phillips died on Friday, April 3, 2020. He was born in Stanley on July 11, 1954. He was married to Linda Pavlowich in Manitowoc on Dec. 18, 1976. He was employed as a Coca-Cola deliveryman and then as a job scheduler by Phillips Plastics

until the time of his retirement. He was a past director of PARR, and served as a director of the Wisconsin Bowhunters Association.

He is survived by his wife, Linda; by his mother, Wanda Jens of Phillips; by three children: Jeffrey A. (Danica) of Port Isabel, Texas, Katie Jens of Iola, and Stephen (Jessaca) of Minneapolis, Minnesota; by seven grandchildren; and by three siblings: Terry (Dan) Doberstein of Rhinelander, Timothy (Waverly) of Wild Rose, and Betsy (Jon) Rasmussen of Thorp. He is preceded in death by his father, Lester; and by one infant brother, Steven.

Cremation has taken place, no services are planned at this time.

www.heindlfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Jeffrey Jens as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments