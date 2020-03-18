June 18, 1936 - March 12, 2020
Jeannine R. Carr, 83, a resident of Superior, died Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Middle River Health and Rehabilitation Center in South Range. Jeannine was born on June 18, 1936 in Park Falls to Henry and Martha (Wilbrecht) Roberts.
Jeannine worked for Parkland Health Facility until their closing, and she retired to enjoy travel. Jeannine married Jon Lieble in 1956, and they later divorced. She later met and married Jon Carr who preceded her in death.
She enjoyed making crafts and selling them. She opened the “What Not” craft shop at her house where she sold her crafts out of for many years. She also enjoyed gardening and keeping her lawn beautiful. Most of all she enjoyed her family, especially her grandchildren which she was blessed with five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Jeannine is survived by her children: Jeff (Carol) Lieble, James Lieble, Richard (Aileen) Lieble, and Karen (Mike) Witthoft; grandchildren: Jennifer Lieble, Christine (Dan) Zimski, Zack (Courtney) Lieble, Jake Lieble, and Samantha (Pat White) Lieble; great-grandchildren: Nick Dow, Matt Lieble, Emily Smeby, Natilie and Danielle Zimski, Andrew Lieble, Benjamin White, James and Chase Lieble; brothers: Larry (Jessica) Roberts and Phil (Ann) Curtin; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Richard Roberts, sister Sheila Pritzl, daughter Kathleen Lieble, and her two husbands.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and continue until the 1 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial with Rev. Fr. James Tobolski as celebrant. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Superior. Pallbearers for the service will be Jeffery, Zachary, Jacob, Matthew and Richard Lieble, Mike Witthoft, Nick Dow, Pat White, Dan Zimski and Larry Roberts.
The Downs-LeSage Funeral Home, 1304 Hammond Avenue, Superior is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave an online condolence or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.downs-lesage.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.