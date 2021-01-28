Jean G. Prochnow
Sept. 22, 1935 - Jan. 17, 2021
Jean G. Prochnow, 85, of Phillips, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at Aspirus Pleasant View Nursing Home in Phillips. She was born Sept. 22, 1935, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the daughter of August and Frieda (Heimsch) Brucker.
In 1943, Jean moved with her parents to Phillips and graduated from Phillips High School, Class of 1954. After high school, Jean returned to Milwaukee and worked for American Appraisal Co. and Smith Engineering Works and was active with the Milwaukee Turner Gymnastic Club. Jean returned to Phillips, working at Price Electric and later for Dusek’s LP Gas. On Oct. 3, 1964, Jean married Kurth F. Prochnow and they enjoyed 56 years of marriage together. Jean enjoyed golfing, bowling, woodworking, and most of all, being outdoors on her family farm.
Jean is survived by her husband, Kurth; one son, Kurt (Stacie) of Phillips; three grandchildren: Jill (Nate), Shelby (Kyle), and Michael; one granddaughter, Hanna Peissig, all of Phillips.
She was preceded in death by her parents; infant brother, Robert; brother-in-law, Robert; and sister-in-law, Beryl.
Jean will be interred in the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner. Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home is assisting the family.
