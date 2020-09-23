Jan. 22, 1931 - Sept. 15, 2020
Jean Bodenburg, 89, of Phillips, passed away on Sept. 15, 2020, at Marshfield Clinic Medical Center, Marshfield. Jean was born on Jan. 22, 1931, to Rudolph and Anna (Gelatka) Choutka in Chicago, Illinois. They moved to Phillips in 1947 and she graduated from Phillips High School in 1948.
She married Roland on Sept.r 30, 1950, and they raised four children on the family farm in Lugerville. Besides being a homemaker, Jean worked at the Pleasant View Nursing Home for 25 years as a nurse’s aide. She was active in the Lugerville Community as part of the Lugerville PTA and the Save the Lugerville School Committee. Jean enjoyed quilting and was a Milwaukee Brewer, Wisconsin Badger sports, and Green Bay Packer fan.
Jean is survived by her children: Gary (Peggy) of Elk Mound, Chris (Terri) of Eau Claire, Paul of Phillips, and Melissa (Jeff) Dunbar of Arkansaw, Wisconsin; 11 grandchildren: Boyd (April), Blake (Beth), Kyrstin (Nick) Gabay, Tyne (Justin) Grefe, Kinsey (Liz), Corby (Kristine), Kellen (Shannon), Kelly (Charlie) Brown, Brett (Natasha), Jake and Sarah Dunbar; and 17 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Roland, in 2003; parents; and sister, Maryann Fojtik Bulzak, in 1998.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Sept. 19 at St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church, with Father Madanu Lourdu Raju officiating, with visitation on Sept. 18 at the Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home. Burial took place in Lakeside II Cemetery in Phillips. Boyd, Blake, Corby, Kellen, Brett Bodenburg, and Jake Dunbar served as the pallbearers for Grandma.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church.
