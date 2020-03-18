Sept. 3, 1917 - March 11, 2020
Jean B. O’Beirne, age 102, of Butternut, died on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Park Manor Nursing Home in Park Falls. She was born on Sept. 3, 1917 in Big Bend, the daughter of Dr. R.E. “Doc” and Erma (Rhuele) Boldt. Her early life and schooling were in Big Bend. In 1935, Jean married Bert. E. O’Beirne. The couple spent most of their lives in Williamston and Perry Michigan before moving to Butternut in 1992, where Jean has been visiting since her childhood. She was an avid artist, photographer, and flower lover.
She is survived by two daughters: Linda Anaya (Stanley) O’Beirne-Butchar, and Annie O’Beirne (Robert) Mitchell; 15 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bert in 2003, and three daughters.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
