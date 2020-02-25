Jason D. Craig

Aug. 5, 1974 - Feb. 18, 2020

Jason David Craig, 45, Phillips, died on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. He was born in Rockford, Illinois, on Aug. 5, 1974, the son of David and Margaret (McKuen) Craig. He was married to Becky Kelnhofer on April 22, 2002, in Hennepin County, Minnesota. He was employed as a paint supervisor by Ritalka Inc/SpecSys of Prentice. In his free time he enjoyed the outdoors,

hunting, snowmobiling, fishing, boating, and spending time with his beloved golden retriever, Jesse James.

He is survived by his wife, Becky; by four children: Paris of Hayward, Christopher (Jacey) of Phillips, Shane of Eau Claire, and Chelsey of Eau Claire; by one brother, Joe of Superior; by one sister, Davon (Stacy) Craig-Thums of Phillips; and by many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services were held on Feb. 22 at the Heindl Funeral Home in Phillips with Deacon Chet Ball officiating.

Interment will be in the Saint Patrick Cemetery in Phillips at a later date.

www.heindlfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Jason Craig as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments