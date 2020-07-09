July 3, 1942 - June 27, 2020
Janice M. Simone, age 77, of Ogema, formerly of Spencer, was called home by Our Lord on June 27, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center.
Janice was born July 3, 1942, in Colby. She was united in marriage to Larry Simone on Dec. 20, 1975.
Janice got her LPN license and worked as a respiratory therapist, then went into home health care business. She received her business degree and managed several home healthcare companies. She then worked as a business consultant until her retirement. She was also a Mary Kay independent beauty consultant.
She is survived by her loving husband Larry Simone and Boo (their dog) of Ogema; four children: Karla (Jeff) Kilty of Riplinger; Kathy Holmes (Shawn McNamar) of Westboro; Kevin (Judy) Neeb of Valders; Kari (Larry) Kahl of Mazomanie; grandchildren: Jamie, Terra, Cullen, Amber, Deagan, Kayla, Chad, Kyle, Rachel, Travis, Jessica, Justin, and Tyler.; great-grandchildren: Treven, Anthony, Riley, LilyAnna, Keenen, Nolan, Nash, Alyssa, Travis Jr., Alexzandria, Alizabeth, Adriann, and Jackson; great-great-grandchild Hudson; along with sisters, nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
Janice is preceded in death by her parents, brother, sister.
Janice enjoyed camping, sewing, quilting, gardening, fishing, pontoon rides, cooking, flowers and watching hummingbirds and other wildlife off their deck and spending time with family.
A celebration of life is being planned for a later date.
A special thank you goes out to the CCU/Palliative Care for the great care they provided.
