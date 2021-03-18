Jane E. Kundinger
Nov. 27, 1944 - March 11, 2021
Jane E. Kundinger, age 76, of Park Falls, died on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield. She was born on Nov. 27, 1944, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Norbert “Nuss” and Florence “Floss” (Bauer) Hoffman. Her early life and schooling were in the Mayville area. On Oct. 15, 1966, she married Joseph D. Kundinger in LeRoy. The couple moved to Park Falls in 1970. Jane was a Mary Kay Cosmetics representative, worked for Arthur DeBardelaben Law Office, Saunders Home Center, Stueber’s Beverage, Gustafson’s IGA, and was the first Victim Witness Coordinator for Price County along with being a secretary for various county committees. In her retired years she ran the family “command post” where she would answer calls from Joe, who was driving his semi, and her children. Jane will be remembered for baking bread, potato torte, and her famous German stollen, a family favorite at Christmas time. She oversaw the building of the house where she resided with Joe since the summer of 1985 and enjoyed hosting family and friends on the front deck for cookouts where she would often serve her famous chicken salad, grilled brats, and cold beer.
She is survived by her husband, Joseph D. of Park Falls; two children: Melissa “Missy” (Kundinger) Reich of Alexandria, Virginia, and Jason (Ingrid Ross) Kundinger of Madison; two sisters: Norma “Sally” (Warren) Duerbeck of Arlington, Virginia, and Judy (Joe) Perrizo of Fond du Lac; one brother, Dale Hoffman of LeRoy; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Neal Hoffman; and sister, Georgene Schill.
A memorial Mass will be held at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Park Falls at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Fr. Shaji Pazhukkathara, Deacon Chet Ball, and Deacon Bob Schienebeck will officiate.
A visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Park Falls.
Birch Street Funeral Service (www.birchstreetfuneralservice.com) is assisting the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.