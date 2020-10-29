James W. Schavey

Aug. 9, 1968 - Oct. 20, 2020

James W. Schavey, 52, of Phillips, passed away suddenly on Oct. 20, 2020, at Flambeau Hospital in Park Falls, surrounded by his family. James was born on Aug. 9,1968, in Gary, Indiana to Dennis and Susan (Santmyre).

He met Sally Gyger in 1994 and married in 1996. Together they had one son, Ian, in addition to a daughter, Crystal. Jim enjoyed spending time with his family, tinkering in his workshop, and playing guitar.

Survivors include his wife, Sally; daughter, Crystal; son, Ian; father, Dennis; sisters, Mikki and Samantha; and two grandsons, Nicolas and Waylan.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Susan; brother, Johnny.

The family will be holding services for Jim in Indiana.

