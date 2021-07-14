James S. Meyers
April 4, 1945 — June 26, 2021
James Stanley Meyers, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and son, lost his battle with cancer at the age of 76 on June 26, 2021. Jim (or Stan, as he was known by family and friends) was born the youngest of seven children to James and Mathilda Meyers on April 4, 1945. He grew up in rural southwestern Wisconsin. After serving as military police and completing his Bachelor’s degree at University of Wisconsin Platteville, Jim married Barbara Kay Jones on June 29, 1974. Together they had four children: James, Jessica, Jacob, and Joel. Jim loved the wildlife and landscapes of northern Wisconsin, which he enjoyed in his job as a rural route mail carrier. He always enjoyed tinkering in the garage; playing cards; watching the Packers, Brewers, and Badgers; feeding and watching the backyard wildlife; and telling jokes. His greatest passion was his family, whom he dearly loved, and he was a constant reminder to those around him of the value of gentleness and patience.
Jim is survived by his wife, Barbara Meyers; daughter, Jessica (Jacob) Gallo; three sons, James Meyers, Jacob (Trish) Meyers, and Joel (Erin) Meyers; six grandchildren, Amanda, Alex, Jack (James); Amelia, Stella (Jacob and Trish); and Nathaniel (Joel and Erin); sisters, Mary Alice Crubel and Barbara Krohn; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jerry Meyers; and three sisters, Florence Adrian, Julia Martin, and Mona Kirschbaum.
Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at his home on September 11, 2021, 1:00-4:00 p.m.
Jim’s family would like to thank the many doctors and nurses who have provided care over the years, the Home Hospice nurses for their care and compassion, and Amy Casey of Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home for her help in making arrangements.
