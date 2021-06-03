James R. Tollers
Sept. 19, 1942 — May 26, 2021
James Raymond Tollers, 78, passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Oakwood Village West. He was born a triplet on Sept. 19, 1942, in Superior, Wis., the son of Rudolph and Opal (Jodell) Tollers.
James was a member of Lutheran Church of the Living Christ, an usher at the Civic Center, a proud Cub Scout leader and a Mason. He loved to travel all over the country, liked fishing, archery and playing cards, and enjoyed outdoor sports. James was a weaver and a potter. Having a knack for growing tomatoes, he was widely known at Oakwood as the "tomato man." What he loved most about his pottery, weaving and growing of tomatoes was that he always had something to give to people. He had a spark and always enjoyed whatever he was doing.
James is survived by his brother, Vincent (Martha); sister, Kim (Linda Olver); and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Warren (Barbara), Joseph, Paul, Gary (Susan) and Jeffrey (Victor Sabido).
Visitation and service were held at LUTHERAN CHURCH OF THE LIVING CHRIST, 110 N. Gammon Road, Madison, on May 29, 2021, with the Rev. Daniel Kowert presiding. Burial will be at Forest Home Cemetery in Fifield, Wis.
Memorials may be made to the Madison Literacy Council or to Lutheran Church of the Living Christ. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.