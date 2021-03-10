James R. Pisca
April 24, 1949 - March 8, 2021
James R. Pisca, 71, of Phillips, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer, on March 8, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family. Jim was born on April 24, 1949, to Francis “Frank” and Joan Pisca in Phillips.
He attended and graduated from Phillips High School in 1967. After high school, Jim served in the US Army, with the Phillips Ambulance Service, and Phillips Fire Department. He believed in community service. Jim served as the mayor of Phillips for 12 years, and was part-time with the City Police Department. He was a member of the American Legion, Knights of Columbus, and Phillips Chaparrals Snowmobile Club. James worked at Phillips Plastics for 36 years. He loved working in the woods with his friends, Dale and Mick, camping, woodworking, visiting with friends, and spending time with his grandchildren.
Jim married Susan Nadr in 1973, and they shared almost 48 years together.
Jim is survived by his wife, Sue of Phillips; children: Kim (Mike) Rader of Stevens Point, David (Kristin) of Phillips, and Justin (Suzi) of Phillips; grandchildren: Derek, William, Lydia, Ethan, and Jackson; siblings, cousins, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Nancy; and brother, John.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 12, 2021, at St Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church, 655 S Lake Ave, Phillips, WI 54555. Visitation will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home, 304 N. Avon Ave, Phillips, WI 54555, before services at the church. Inurnment will be in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family in Jim's name for a memorial at a later date.
