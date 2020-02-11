James N. Golomb

Nov. 23, 1936 — Feb. 1, 2020
James "Jim" Norman Golomb, 83, of Butternut, died peacefully, with family by his side, on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Park Manor Nursing Home, in Park Falls.
He was born Nov. 23, 1936, in the Township of Agenda, the son of Joseph and Nora (Hamann), Golomb. Jim attended a one-room school in Agenda until he entered the Marine Corps at age 17, where he completed his high school education. Jim served active duty in the Korean War and later returned home to graduate with his class.
On Feb. 7, 1959, Jim married Judith A. Abel of Park Falls, and they subsequently had three children. He worked as a Conservation Warden and fishing guide on the Turtle Flambeau Flowage. Later, Jim spent years as a logger, until he, together with his wife, Judy, established, owned and operated James Golomb Trucking.
Jim loved the outdoors, enjoying hunting, fishing, and spending time with family. He also loved playing dice and card games, and was known to cheat when he thought no one was looking.
After retiring, Jim and Judy built their dream home along the shores of the Turtle Flambeau Flowage, where he enjoyed watching the abundance of wildlife attracted to the area.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, Joseph and Nora; his wife, Judith; a grandson, Aaron Campbell; 2 great-grandchildren, Keaton and Kendel Weisman; brother John Golomb; sister Patricia Anderson; brother-in-law Irv Henriksen; niece Amy Henriksen and nephew, Kelly Anderson.
James is survived by his daughters, Diana (Jeff) Treml and Jean (David) Campbell both of Park Falls; son, James J. Golomb of Crossville, Tennessee; 5 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sisters, Carol Myers of Seattle, Washington, Josephine Henriksen of Oshkosh, and Marge Golomb of Park Falls; sister-in-law, Patt Golomb of Park Fall; special friend and companion, Cathy Freda of Park Falls, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 301 Main St. Butternut at 11 a.m. with Pastor John A. Deitz officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Interment will take place at the Butternut Union Cemetery in Butternut this spring.
Ketola-Burla Funeral Home, Ironwood, is assisting the family. You may leave a condolence or tribute for James at rangefuneralservices.com.
