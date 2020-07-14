Aug. 15, 1946 - July 8, 2020
James J. Schmidt, age 73, died peacefully at home on July 8, 2020, after a prolonged illness. He was born Aug. 15, 1946, in Park Falls, the son of Arthur and Katherine (Ernst) Schmidt. Jim married Patricia Reynolds on Feb. 6, 1965.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia; three children: Gregory, Kelly, and Cindy; three grandchildren: Kindra (Adam) Leiser, Jeremy (Julie) Longe and Alex (Mairead Harrington) Manna; seven great-grandchildren; his sister-in-law: Marge Schmidt of Park Falls; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Arthur Schmidt Jr.
A private celebration of life will be held for the immediate family.
