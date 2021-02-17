James Hrad, Jr.
Sept. 1, 1927 - Feb. 9, 2021
James Hrad, Jr., 93, of Phillips, died on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at Pleasant View Nursing Home. Jim was born on Sept. 1, 1927, to James Sr. and Frances (Janicek) Hrad, in Omaha, Nebraska.
Moving to Wisconsin with his family at age four, they settled on a farm in the Town of Elk. He attended Arbutus Hill Grade School until eighth grade when he started working on the family farm. Jim farmed on his family farm, logged in the winter with several neighbors, and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and trapping in his free time. James met Edith Opresik and married in 1960. They had four children and recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Sept. 17, 2020. He worked in Prentice at Prentice Hydraulics over 30 years during the course of its several ownerships of Omark and Blount. James enhanced his education with algebra, machining, and electrical classes. At age 77, he taught himself how to use a computer and spent five years writing a book, “Town of Elk History” which was published in 2011, and sold out.
Jim is survived by his wife, Edith; their children: Ernest (Laurie) Hrad, Joyce (Christopher) Anderson, and Carol Hrad; daughter-in-law, Kathy Hrad; grandchildren: Melissa (Ben), Joshua, Sydney, Edan, Christina, and Aaron (Trista); and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his son, Myron; parents; sister, Georgette; and brother-in-law, Cecil.
A private family service will be held for Jim. Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.