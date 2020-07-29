April 17, 1936 - July 18, 2020

James Hallett Coleman, 84, of Columbus, North Carolina, formerly of Park Falls, passed away on July 18, 2020. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Funeral Home, Matthews, North Carolina.

Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, with funeral services beginning at 2 p.m. at Sovereign Grace Presbyterian Church in Charlotte, North Carolina. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn East Cemetery in Matthews, North Carolina.

To plant a tree in memory of James Coleman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments