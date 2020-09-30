Oct. 1, 1938 - Sept. 22, 2020
James H. Bant, age 81, of Hazelhurst, died on Tuesday, Sept. 22 at his residence with his family by his side. James was born on Oct. 1, 1938, in Evergreen Park, Illinois, the son of John and Margaret (nee Pesko) Bant. He graduated from Prentice High School and served proudly in the United States Marine Corps from 1956 to 1959. He married Joyce I. Swenson on Oct. 2, 1959, and she survives.
Jim is a retired logger and was a member of the Prentice Chequamegon Club, GOP and enjoyed the following activities reading, playing cards, fishing, hunting, Green Bay Packers, ushering at church, making maple syrup and anything to do with family activities.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce; children: David (Brenda) Bant, Sandra Bant, Susan (Kevin) Melvin, Timothy Bant and John (Deb) Bant; grandchildren: Justin Bant, Jessica Bant, Maggie (Jack Schneider) White, Tracy Melvin, Sean (Mila) Melvin, Zechariah (Melissa) Bant, Ezekiel (Jenna) Bant, Hezekiah Bant, Kristi (Nathan Piasecki) Bant, Katelyn Bant and James (Julia) Bant; and great-grandchildren: Emma LeClaire, Neeka Melvin, Yulia Melvin, Anya Melvin, Keana Bant, Zaviar Bant and Sophia Bant. He is further survived by his siblings: Tom Bant, John (Peg) Bant, Ed Altman and Karen Chizek; and by many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, John and Margaret Bant; his sister, Nancy Altman; brother, Robert Bant; and granddaughter, Heidi White.
A memorial gathering for Jim was held on Sept. 26 at Nimsgern Funeral Home Chapel in Woodruff, followed by a memorial service and military honors.
Online condolences may be shared at nimsgernfuneral.com.
