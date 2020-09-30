James F. Premeau

Nov. 9, 1938 - Sept. 16, 2020

James Francis Premeau, age 81, of Wausau, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully with his family by his side on Sept. 16, 2020.

He is survived by his daughter, Gena Marie Laabs (Patrick); grandchildren: Kelley Garcia (George), Melissa Fox (Michael), Gary Kroening Jr. (Codie); great-grandchildren: Angela, Gena, Aspen, Sawyer, Chelsea, Taylor; great-great-grandchildren: Skylar, Kayl and soon to be born Riley Grace; along with many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Vilas (Frenchy) Premeau; his mother, Dorothy Ehler; and loving partner, Suzanne Larson; along with other aunts and uncles.

Anyone that knew Jim knows he was a passionate sportsman, deer hunter, fisherman and golfer. His goal was to bag that last big buck this year. He'll hunt and fish in spirit with our family forever.

Jim was born in Park Falls and last resided in Wausau.

Due to COVID-19 he will be cremated, and the family will have a memorial service at a later date. He will be laid to rest in Fifield next to his father and family.

