James A. Schoenborn
Oct. 24, 1950 — April 7, 2021
James Allen Schoenborn, 70, of Phillips, passed away on April 7, 2021. James was born on October 24, 1950, in Milwaukee, WI, to Theodore and Marion (Turicik) Schoenborn.
James graduated in 1968, from West Milwaukee High School. He joined the Air Force after graduation and was stationed in Germany. He came back to Port Washington, Wisconsin, in 1977, married Gerri in 1978, but later divorced. He was a bricklayer by trade for 25 years. He was a gardener, jack-of-all trades, and a devoted Green Bay Packer Fan. He renovated and updated his 100+ year old home beautifully. James moved back to Phillips in 2011.
He is survived by his beloved, only child, Joseph of Port Washington, WI; ex-wife, Gerri Schoenborn of Port Washington, WI; brothers, Robert (Jean) Schoenborn of Pewaukee, WI, Richard (Patricia) Schoenborn of Phillips, WI; nieces; nephews; great nieces; great nephew; and two great-great nieces.
James is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Donald Schoenborn, Sr; and grandparents, Frank and Augusta Schoenborn.
A private family service will be held at a later date. Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home is assisting the family.
