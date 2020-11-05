James A. McFadyen
Oct. 21, 2020
James Allen McFadyen, age 73, passed away on Oct. 21, 2020, at home with his wife Sally by his side.
He was born in Phillips to Allen and Bernice McFadyen. He grew up and went to school in Phillips.
He was an avid fisherman, with the big walleye being the prize. He made many of his own jigs and baits.
As a young man, many hours were spent at the skating rink in Phillips. He was an excellent skater and he and Sally spent many hours there on cold winter nights.
He was employed for over 35 years at Phillips High School as a school custodian.
Sally and Jim were married in 1969. They have two sons. Nathan is married to Tara and they have three children: Drew, Ella, and Ava. They live in Bolingbrook, Illinois. Joshua McFadyen lives in Medford.
Jim was a member of Saint John Lutheran Church in Phillips.
Cremation has taken place by the Cremation Society of Wisconsin.
A celebration of life will be held in the spring for family and close friends.
