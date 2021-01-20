James A. Kundinger
Oct. 16, 1934 - Jan. 13, 2021
James A. Kundinger, age 86, of Fifield, died on Jan. 13, 2021, in Shawano. He was born on Oct. 16, 1934 to Joseph and Catherine (Fenzl) Kundinger in Park Falls. James attended St. Anthony’s Catholic School and graduated from Park Falls High School in 1953. He worked for Rebenovich Department Store and then the Flambeau Paper Mill in 1953. James was drafted into the United States Army in 1957 and served until 1959. He then returned to the paper mill where he worked for 43 years, retiring in 1996. James married Ila May Lobermeier on Oct. 27, 1956. They raised five children. James was a go getter. Living on Highway 13, he was able to sell pumpkins and extra produce he raised in his garden. He sold Christmas wreaths to benefit St. Anthony’s Catholic School. In 1988, the house was sold to Hardees and a new home was built in Fifield. James spent many hours in the woods located right out his backdoor. He split, piled, and burned many cords of firewood. James was a member of the Knights of Columbus and a volunteer at the nursing home, where he shared his favorite polka CDs with the residents. The three things James will always be remembered for will be his faith, family, and polka music.
James is survived by five children: Mark Kundinger of Fifield, Paula Kundinger of Shawano, Wayne (Diane Holst) Kundinger of Fifield, Scot (Jackie) Kundinger of Fifield, and Kent (Jenny) Kundinger of Shawano; six grandchildren; his brother, Charles Kundinger; his sister-in-law, Delores Lobermeier; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ila May; brothers: Raymond and Leonard; and sisters: Catherine Schwartz, Lorraine Taft, Dorie Kundinger, and Betty Nessman.
A funeral Mass was held at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Park Falls on Jan. 18. Fr. Shaji Pazhukkathara and Deacon Chet Ball co-officiated.
Burial was at Forest Home Cemetery in Fifield with military honors under the auspices of the Fifield American Legion Post.
Birch Street Funeral Service (www.birchstreetfuneralservice.com) is assisting the family.
