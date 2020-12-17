Irene M. Brackmann
Jan. 8, 1931 - Dec. 10, 2020
Irene M. Brackmann, 89, of Catawba, passed away surrounded by family on Dec. 10, 2020, at her residence. Irene was born on Jan. 8, 1931, to John and Virgie (Hobbs) Moss in Johnson County, Illinois.
She was a homemaker most of her life and raised nine children with her husband, Kurt Brackmann, on the family farm. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, and spending time with family. Irene was so proud of her grandchildren.
Irene is survived by Elsa (Dan) Booth, Walter Brackmann, Leroy Brackmann, Carl Brackmann, William Brackmann, John Brackmann, and Robert (Marlene) Brackmann; grandchildren, Christa (Jimmy), Veronica (Andrew), Leroy Jr, Kenny (Samantha), Matt (Amber), and Bo (Shanna); and four great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Kurt; children, Rodney and Elizabeth; and parents.
A funeral service was held on Dec. 14 at Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home. Burial will take place in a graveside service next spring in Harmony Cemetery, Catawba.
