Ina Joy Swanson

Oct. 21, 1937 - Jan. 20, 2021

Ina Joy Swanson, 93, of Phillips, passed away on Jan. 20, 2021, at Pleasant View Nursing Home, Phillips. Joy was born on Oct., 21, 1927, in Phillips, to Andrew and Theresa Swanson.

Joy loved the Trinity Lutheran Church and her Lord. She was involved in various activities in the church including playing the organ, as the church secretary, and as a Sunday school teacher. She enjoyed reading, watching Wheel of Fortune, and spending time with friends.

She is survived by family, Karen Bridges, Phillip Dahl, Roy Dahl, Jr., all of Louisiana, Midge Nehiba of Medford, Carina, Kent, Bengt, Ingalill, Jan, and Marinne, all of Sweden, Duane of Oklahoma, Suzanne, and Dean of Minnesota.

Joy is preceded in death by her parents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home is assisting the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Ina Swanson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments