Ina J. Swanson

A memorial service for Ina Joy Swanson will be held at 11 a.m. on May 14, 2021, at the Trinity Lutheran Church, 103 Trinity Drive, Phillips, WI, 54555, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. before services at the church. Burial will take place in Hillside Cemetery, Ogema, WI. Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home is assisting the family.

