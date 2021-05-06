Helen K. Polacek
Oct. 5, 1934 — April 28, 2021
Helen (Kudrna) Polacek, 86, went home to her Lord, April 28, 2021, surrounded by her loved ones. Born October 5, 1934 in Phillips, Wisconsin, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Sedonia Kudrna. Helen and her late husband, George Polacek, were blessed with 6 children. Helen was presently a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church, in Watertown.
Survivors include four daughters, Ginny (Matt) Smith of Watertown, Mary Lou (Tom) Wirtz of Pewaukee, Katie (Lowell) Rausch of Deerfield and Marcy (Steve) Pfeifer of Green Bay; two sons, Joe (Ruth) of Madison and Rick (Pewaukee); grandchildren; great grandchildren; and siblings, Mary Alice Mc Mullen, Irene Kruchten, Patty Neumaier and Ethel Howard.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00A.M., Saturday, May 22, 2021 at St. Henry Catholic Church, in Watertown. Fr. Vincent Brewer will be celebrant of the Mass with Fr. Michael Johnson as concelebrant. Friends may call at the church on Saturday, May 22, 2021 from 10:00A.M., until the hour of service.
Burial will be at St. Bernard Cemetery in Watertown immediately following the memorial mass.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the nurses and staff at Alden Homes of Jefferson and Rainbow Hospice Care, especially her nurse Matthew, for their kind, compassionate help in the last season of Helen's life. Special thanks also to Carol Heimerl and Fr. Tom Coyle. Give thanks to the LORD for He is good. His mercy endures forever.
Memorials in Helen's honor to St. Bernard's Catholic Church or Rainbow Hospice would be appreciated.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Homes is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.
